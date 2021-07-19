Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

SJM opened at $133.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $104.30 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

