Optimal Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 333.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,400 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,987,000 after buying an additional 4,829,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $99,768,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,781,000 after buying an additional 3,072,232 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

In other news, CEO Mondelez International, Inc. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

