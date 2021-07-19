Optimal Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,200 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up about 0.7% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 396 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 7,955 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Insiders have sold 25,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,207 in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSI opened at $219.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.72 and a 52 week high of $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

