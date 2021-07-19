Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $19.98 on Monday. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 17,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $345,000,000.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 134,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 789.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 30,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

