Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 174.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 0.9% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Shares of ORCL opened at $86.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.87. The firm has a market cap of $242.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $88.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

