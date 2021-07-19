Orbimed Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 300,000 Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,800,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $137,416,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,304,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,044,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $22,309,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLK traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,712. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.09.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on OLK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

