Orbimed Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 50.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 505,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 168,659 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $65,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASND traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $121.70. 2,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,689. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $119.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASND. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

