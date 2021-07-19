Orbimed Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,732,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073,100 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.7% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $287,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,250,767,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MRK. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.39. 435,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,888,115. The company has a market cap of $193.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.