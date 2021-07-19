Orbimed Advisors LLC Has $14.93 Million Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Orbimed Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 388,771 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $14,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $65.89. 7,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,101. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.64. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

