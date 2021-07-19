Orbimed Advisors LLC Sells 447,400 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Orbimed Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 447,400 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $22,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $323.08. 30,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,166. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.10.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

