Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Update

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of ORXGF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.48. 5,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887. Orca Energy Group has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Orca Energy Group from $8.40 to $8.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

