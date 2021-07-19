O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $603.56

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $603.56 and last traded at $602.68, with a volume of 1105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $601.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $553.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total value of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,168,145.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 37,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.24, for a total transaction of $20,001,411.36. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,269 shares of company stock valued at $62,417,454. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

