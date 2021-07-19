Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

