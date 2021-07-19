Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 2.0% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $156,453,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after buying an additional 402,230 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $138,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,994 shares of company stock worth $8,360,174 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $9.13 on Monday, hitting $368.01. 37,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,850. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.