Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $281,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,615 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 330,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,725. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

