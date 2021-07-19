Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $488,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.24. 450,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,161,104. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

