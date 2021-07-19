Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 3.9% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:HD traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $317.18. The stock had a trading volume of 185,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $337.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.
The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.
In related news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $513,478.08. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).
Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.