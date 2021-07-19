Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 3.9% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $317.18. The stock had a trading volume of 185,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $337.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

In related news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $513,478.08. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

