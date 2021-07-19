Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Separately, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Otter Tail currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Otter Tail stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otter Tail (OTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.