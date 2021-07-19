Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) vs. Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Head to Head Survey

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outset Medical and Star Equity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million 39.41 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -8.82 Star Equity $78.16 million 0.19 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than Outset Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Outset Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Star Equity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Outset Medical and Star Equity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 5 0 2.63 Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Outset Medical presently has a consensus target price of $58.20, suggesting a potential upside of 35.98%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Star Equity.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A Star Equity 1.96% -20.04% -4.80%

Summary

Outset Medical beats Star Equity on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions. It also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; and manages and finances real estate assets and investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

