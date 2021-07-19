Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCOBU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $19,422,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $9,960,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $7,523,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $6,474,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $6,474,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOBU opened at $10.00 on Monday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

