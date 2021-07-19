Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.50

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXINF. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.