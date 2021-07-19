PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.50

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPGPF. Morgan Stanley cut PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.02.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

