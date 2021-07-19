Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Update

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 498,100 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the June 15th total of 997,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,874,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Paladin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

PALAF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,094. Paladin Energy has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

