Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Founders Fund II Management LLC

Founders Fund II Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 100.0% of Founders Fund II Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Founders Fund II Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $496,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,565,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,186,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,447,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ryan D. Taylor sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $196,543.92. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,249,856 shares of company stock worth $167,248,706 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.