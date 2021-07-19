Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of PAAS opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 26,054 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 142,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $3,059,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after buying an additional 793,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

