Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 432,300 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the June 15th total of 725,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,438,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $7,241,011.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,749.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,050,209 shares of company stock valued at $30,832,931. 43.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth about $181,000. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PANL stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.26. 1,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,193. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $194.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.75. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

