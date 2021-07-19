Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ PANL opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $193.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

In related news, insider One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 49,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $264,558.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,271.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,050,209 shares of company stock valued at $30,832,931. Corporate insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 83,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.