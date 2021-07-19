Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Raised to C$34.00 at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PARXF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

