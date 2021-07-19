Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 50.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,643,000 after buying an additional 58,466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,909,000 after buying an additional 144,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,592,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,216,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $300.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.05. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $175.02 and a 52-week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total value of $131,280.00. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,406 shares of company stock worth $9,584,049 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

