Paul Klauder Sells 19,000 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) EVP Paul Klauder sold 19,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $1,202,510.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $33.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -14.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.30. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,116,000. BP PLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,226,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

