PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,861,704.00 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $1,861,704.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $294.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.08 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

