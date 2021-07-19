PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 653.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 40.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,608,000 after buying an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXS opened at $50.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.74. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

