PDT Partners LLC Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 87.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 50,364 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 20.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 409,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,573,000 after buying an additional 68,552 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Solar by 22.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,470 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after buying an additional 44,350 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in First Solar by 35.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,477 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in First Solar by 5.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,484 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $83.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.63. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.94.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.