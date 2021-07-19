PDT Partners LLC Invests $700,000 in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANIK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

ANIK stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Henneman III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.86 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

