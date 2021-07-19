PDT Partners LLC Makes New $791,000 Investment in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,098 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Azure Power Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth about $8,233,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 3,708.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 147,765 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of AZRE opened at $23.51 on Monday. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.