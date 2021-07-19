PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $258,392.46. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

