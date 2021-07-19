PDT Partners LLC Takes $718,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $85.98 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.79. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

