Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO John Paul Foley Sells 100,000 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $11,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Paul Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $10,842,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $9,211,000.00.

PTON traded up $7.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.43. 9,166,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,425,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 191.02 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTON. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

