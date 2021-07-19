Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Short Interest Update

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 986,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,157,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,586,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,958 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,314 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 978.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,329 shares during the period. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 97,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,542. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 75.51%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

