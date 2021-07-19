PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells $773,630.64 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 52,414 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $773,630.64.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $59.01 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFSI. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

