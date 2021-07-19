PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Insider Sells $773,630.64 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 52,414 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $773,630.64.
PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $59.01 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on PFSI. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
