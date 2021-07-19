Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 124.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $67,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

NYSE:PAG opened at $77.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $93.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,679 shares of company stock worth $4,405,744. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

