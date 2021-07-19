PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.64. 258,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,378,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $215.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $156.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.