Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

ZTS stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.39. 18,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $202.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

