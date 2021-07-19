Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,097 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.96.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 45,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $5,036,564.50. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.08. 221,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,482,538. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $183.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

