Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,801 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,672 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,661,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 27,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,016. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

