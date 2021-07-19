Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,025 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.4% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after buying an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

V stock traded down $8.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.11. The stock had a trading volume of 167,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,714. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $467.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.