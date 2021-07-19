Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,884,000. United Bank grew its position in Comcast by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.60.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,298,162. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.