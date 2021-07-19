Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG traded down $2.53 on Monday, reaching $145.77. 2,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,906. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.71 and a fifty-two week high of $151.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

