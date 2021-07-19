Perritt Capital Management Inc. Acquires 372,400 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) by 1,201.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,400 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Research Solutions were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSSS. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 71.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Also, CTO Marc Nissan sold 20,000 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 588,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,672 shares of company stock valued at $944,271. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,912. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55.

RSSS has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Research Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.35 target price on the stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

