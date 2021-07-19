Perritt Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NewAge worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBEV. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NewAge during the first quarter valued at about $3,427,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NewAge by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,473,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 916,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NewAge by 168.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 509,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NewAge by 18.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 272,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in NewAge by 159.4% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 354,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 217,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

NBEV traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $263.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.19. NewAge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

